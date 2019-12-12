Congratulations to Ava DuVernay and Regina King!

The two African American superstars have been listed among The Hollywood Reporter‘s 2019 Women in Entertainment Power 100.

For DuVernay, she was listed under the category –Creative Forces. And there what the outlet said about her:

DuVernay is following on the success of Netflix limited series When They See Us (16 Emmy noms) with a host of new projects made under her eight-figure Warner Bros. TV deal, HBO Max’s DMZ and a TNT labor drama among them. She opened a theater at her Array headquarters in L.A.’s Historic Filipinotown earlier in 2019, recently tapped a production crew of more than 50 percent women for forthcoming OWN anthology Cherish the Day.

King was made the category–the A-List. And here’s what the outlet said about her:

The multiple-Emmy-winning actress followed her 2019 Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk with one of the most discussed TV performances of the fall — reteaming with Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof to star in HBO’s Watchmen. King and her production company, Royal Ties, recently signed a first-look deal with Netflix, and she’s prepping her feature directorial debut: an adaptation of Kemp Powers’ play One Night in Miami.

