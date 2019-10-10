The Hip-Hop Collaboration No One Could Have Seen Coming

2019 has undoubtedly been one of the better years for Nigerian hip-hop in a long time.

Between beefs, cyphers, ambitious campaigns, and a never-ending stream of bars, the conversations surrounding rap have been constant and unrelenting. In an unexpected move, 100 Crowns has unified one-time enemies Blaqbonez and Tentik – both of whom exchanged vicious bars on targeted diss records – with hip-hop upstart Payper Corleone on “Passport”; delivering one of the hip-hop records of the year.

On “Passport”, the three unflappable rappers trade aggressive and often intricate bars, each displaying witty wordplay and a clear awareness of its theme. While no one could have foreseen this collaboration, I doubt anyone will be too disappointed about the end result.

