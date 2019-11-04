The Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 Recap!

Another Lagos Fashion Week has come and gone with so many standout moments to highlight! The 2019 theme was “Beyond Creativity” , focusing on generating impact beyond the runway, on fashion with a purpose and moving the fashion conversation forward to a position of economic viability in the continent.

From Spring 2020 runway showcases to all the fashionable events from the 4-day event, new runway debuts, fashion week surprises, the inspiring to the unexpectedly fun, this is the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Recap!

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 kicked off with the continued tradition of the Fashion Business Series talks tagged “The Gathering”. The by-invitation-only fashion business dinner brought together fashion leaders, designers and influencers from all over together to discuss the business of fashion.

