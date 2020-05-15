The Harry Styles Effect: Sia Claims She Turned ‘Bright Red’ After a Flirty Encounter

Sia has alluded to the fact that Harry Styles is indeed a charmer.

While speaking with Interview magazine, the 44-year-old ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker revealed that Styles flirted with her five years ago when he was 21 and the encounter left her ‘pretty flustered’.

The Aussie singer alleged that the former One Direction band member walked up to her in all his charming glory.

‘That little chap has some moves because he’s got swag. He got me when I was like 35 or something, and he was 21.”

I know, I got dizzy,’ she explained.

‘I’ve heard it from a lot of girls. ‘He’s got the smooth moves because he’s a charming young chappy. But certainly I felt like I went bright red.’

Sia who revealed that she’s now a mother after adopting a son confessed that she has the hots for pal and producer Diplo, and wouldn’t mind a ‘no strings sex’ with the Major Lazer producer.

‘Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex, so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship – because [Diplo is] super duper hot.

‘This year I wrote him a text and I said, “Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life, and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship. If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.”‘

