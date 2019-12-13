‘The Godfather Part II’ Star, Danny Aiello, Dies at 86

Danny Aiello, known for his roles in “Do The Right Thing” and “The Godfather Part II,” is reportedly dead.

According to TMZ, the veteran actor died on Thursday, and this was confirmed by the actor’s family, who said he died at a medical facility in New Jersey where he was being treated for a sudden illness. TMZ added that Aiello was dealing with an infection related to an injection site and died shortly after his family left following a visit.

The actor was famous for his role in “The Godfather Part II” where he played Tony Rosato, the man who uttered the now-famous line: “Michael Corleone says hello!”

His other credits include “Fort Apache the Bronx,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “Hudson Hawk” and “Moonstruck.”

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Cohen, and their three children.

He was 86.