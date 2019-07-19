The Gift: Beyoncé Drops ‘The Lion King’ Album Feat With Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on The Gift: Beyoncé Drops ‘The Lion King’ Album Feat With Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More

Beyoncé curated and produced the new album The Lion King: The Gift, which was inspired by Disney’s new version of the classic film.

The album features contributions from a star cast of collaborators, including Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Yemi Alade; JAY-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Major Lazer, and others.

She has referred to the new record as a “love letter to Africa” and features also South African and Ghanaian artists.

Listen below:

Related Posts

Yinka Ayefele Confirms His Wife Has Welcomed a Set of Triplets

July 19, 2019

Temi Otedola’s Heartwarming Birthday Note to Mr. Eazi: “My Best Friend Forever”

July 19, 2019

5 Iconic Photos to Celebrate Kate Henshaw on Her 48th Birthday

July 19, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *