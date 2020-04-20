The Game’s Sexual Assault Victim Now Owns His Label & Album

Priscilla Rainey now owns The Game’s independent record label Prolific Records, as well as the royalties from his latest album, Born to Rap.

Recall that the rapper was ordered to pay $7.1 million in damages to a reality dating show contestant after a jury found him liable for sexual battery in connection with an off-camera date.

Here’s the background of the legal drama:

The rapper, whose legal name is Jayceon Taylor, starred in VH1’s Bachelor-esque series She’s Got Game. While filming in Chicago in 2015, Taylor took Priscilla Rainey on a date to a sports bar. It wasn’t filmed, and she says he sexually assaulted her by repeatedly lifting her skirt and groping her while others in the bar watched. Rainey confronted him about it on camera (on a tour bus in front of other contestants) and in August 2015 sued for sexual battery.

But the rapper did not take the lawsuit seriously.

In his statement, a Circuit Judge, TK Sykes, said:

“He evaded process, trolled Rainey on social media, dodged a settlement conference, and did not bother to show up at trial. His attorney asked for a continuance, but the judge denied that request, dismissing Taylor’s proffered excuse as an elaborate ruse.”

In November 2016 the jury awarded Rainey $1.13 million in compensatory damages and another $6 million in punitive damages. Which prompted the rapper to move for a new trial. But U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman denied the motions and the rapper appealed. (He also unsuccessfully sued Viacom alleging the network failed to adequately background check Rainey before casting her.)

And last October, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed the district court’s rulings, noting that Feinerman was justified in his skepticism of Taylor’s reason for missing trial (a purported emergency dental procedure).

Now, Rainey has been granted ownership of The Game’s independent record label Prolific Records, as well as royalties from his latest album, Born to Rap. This means Rainey now has full control over any salary The Game was receiving through his imprint, which was launched in fall 2019.

Per the documents obtained by AllHipHop: