The Game Raps About Rough Sex with Kim Kardashian [Watch]

Rapper The Game came back from a recent hiatus with a bombshell new song that has set tongues wagging.

The rapper name dropped reality TV star and mother of three Kim Kardashian in a preview of his new track and…for sure, her husband, Kanye West is not going to want to listen to it twice.

The Game, who previewed a few of his new tracks, had everyone raving when one, in particular, stood out. The said song paints a graphic picture of the rapper having sex with Kardashian as he raps,

“I held Kim Kardashian by her throat ni**a/I made her swallow my kids until she choked ni**a/I should apologize, ’cause ‘Ye my folks ni**a/This for all my Vicelords and locs, ni**a.”

The video of the track preview appears to have come from the Instagram handle @shalynda_jai_, who serves as the assistant to singer and record producer Eric Bellinger.

In the video, dozens of other people can be seen in the room as they jammed and to the track.

You can watch the controversial song preview below:

Meanwhile, neither Kardashian, West nor reps of The Game have issued a statement regarding the lyrics of the controversial song.

It would be recalled that The Game is gearing up to release an album titled “Born To Rap”. The album is also set to feature A-list acts like Meek Mill, Migos, Anderson Paak, Snoh Aalegra and Ed Sheeran.