The Game Justifies His Kim Kardashian Rant By Bringing Up His Mum’s Sex Life

The Game thinks the easiest way to become a hip-hop star these days is by talking about women’s sex life.

Last week, the struggling rapper bragged about his alleged sexual relationship with Kim Kardashian. This stirred heated reactions on social media, even though Kim ignored his silliness, as she should.

So, seeing that he will not be getting any free publicity from the Kardashians, the rapper has now brought up his own mother’s sex life, just to keep extending his fifteen-minute of fame.

“What makes a clout chaser? I don’t get it—these new terms,” he said during a phone interview on Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “[…] How do you chase clout? How is somebody that sold 20 million records, that is well established and is iconic in his own right, legendary in music—how do you chase clout?”

And when asked if he doesn’t think his rant about Kim is disrespectful, he said, “You got people that, you know, that watch movies that feel like, ‘This is too much’ or ‘This is disrespectful[…] And then when people say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ Yeah, my momma’s a mother. How did I get here? I’m pretty sure my mom swallowed […] Let’s be real. Everybody listening, like yo, your momma didn’t get nasty? How did you get here?”

Like, seriously?

Listen to him here, if you care.