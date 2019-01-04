‘The Game is Up’ – Magu Sounds Warning to ‘Corrupt Persons’

Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says the anti-graft body is working to secure more convictions in 2019.

Tony Orilade, acting spokesman of the agency, quoted Magu as saying this while on a tour of the Lagos office of the commission on Thursday.

The acting chairman said the commission would leave no stone unturned in ridding the country of corruption.

“With 312 convictions in 2018, we are strategizing to redouble our effort in 2019, as part of our concerted efforts aimed at ensuring that the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system is changed for the better, and the perception that some persons are above the law, remains altered,” he said.

“The commission shall continue to rid the country of economic and financial crimes and effectively coordinate the domestic efforts of the global fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.”

Magu said the EFCC would continue carrying out its duties in conformity to best international practices.

He also commended Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), for his “exemplary leadership” of the judiciary arm of government.

“Let us have it at the back of our minds that we are only prosecutors; without the support of the Judiciary, led by the CJN and other Heads of Court across jurisdictions, we could not have been able to achieve the much we did in 2018,” Magu said.

“Therefore, to be able to double that feat in 2019, let us know that we cannot do without the judiciary. Those who stole our commonwealth should know that there is no hiding place for them.

“A high tension searchlight is being beamed on them, it is in their interest to surrender because the game is up.”