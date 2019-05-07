The Game Explains Why He’s Mourned Nipsey Hussle More Than His Own Dad

The Game continues to mourn Nipsey Hussle.

The rapper has been flooding his Instagram with numerous tributes to Hussle, perhaps too many, because this prompted his followers to question why he made so many posts in relation to the late rapper but didn’t do the same when his father George Taylor died last year at the age of 65.

“Some say, well when your father died you didn’t post him as much as you’re posting Nip…. you’re right,” Game posted on his Instagram. ” My father was my father & I gave him his light here & shared my pain in a few posts & then I mourned privately with my family as we were the ones effected [sic] by his passing. With Nip, it was different because his passing touched the entire world.”

Explaining himself further, he said that all these tributes have helped him cope with the loss. “So this is my therapy, especially since my 1st thought when I wake is bro & his memory,” he continued. “There are also people who read these posts daily, find these therapeutic & are able to understand a little more about myself, my vulnerability & our friendship as well as my account of how pure of a human he was.”

And he said a lot more. See his post below: