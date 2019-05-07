The Game Explains Why He’s Mourned Nipsey Hussle More Than His Own Dad

The Game continues to mourn Nipsey Hussle.
The rapper has been flooding his Instagram with numerous tributes to Hussle, perhaps too many, because this prompted his followers to question why he made so many posts in relation to the late rapper but didn’t do the same when his father George Taylor died last year at the age of 65.
“Some say, well when your father died you didn’t post him as much as you’re posting Nip…. you’re right,” Game posted on his Instagram. ” My father was my father & I gave him his light here & shared my pain in a few posts & then I mourned privately with my family as we were the ones effected [sic] by his passing. With Nip, it was different because his passing touched the entire world.”
Explaining himself further, he said that all these tributes have helped him cope with the loss. “So this is my therapy, especially since my 1st thought when I wake is bro & his memory,” he continued. “There are also people who read these posts daily, find these therapeutic & are able to understand a little more about myself, my vulnerability & our friendship as well as my account of how pure of a human he was.”
And he said a lot more. See his post below:
Life. As delicate & fragile as it is, we live hard without ever really slowing down to realize how short it is. We are constantly reminded of this when we lose those close to us & most of us get it for a moment, reflect, understand & re-organize our daily routine & adjust accordingly bettering ourselves in the process… but as the days pass & the pain is not as heavy we tend to let our minds drift back into the normality of everyday living. Which, is not a bad thing at all… but within the lines of love, pain & reality we get lost sometimes forgetting to appreciate one another & all that exists around us. I’ve done that many times myself, losing my father, uncles, grandmother, my brothers, countless childhood friends and as of recent Nip. Some say, well when your father died you didn’t post him as much as you’re posting Nip…. you’re right. My father was my father & I gave him his light here & shared my pain in a few posts & then I mourned privately with my family as we were the ones effected by his passing. With Nip, it was different because his passing touched the entire world. The magnitude of that effect has even strangers torn & emotionally scattered for reasons no one can really seem to understand or explain. For me, Nip was my brother inside & outside of music & im still finding it hard to even believe he has left the earth in physical form. So this is my therapy, especially since my 1st thought when I wake is bro & his memory. There are also people who read these posts daily, find these therapeutic & are able to understand a little more about myself, my vulnerability & our friendship as well as my account of how pure of a human he was. My nigga was dope & anyone that ever got a chance to share air with him would attest to that. I miss bro & these posts are a small portion of my own race to continue his vision for all of us. Enjoy your Sunday, I love everyone who reads this. #TheMarathonContinues 🏁 #OneNipPostADayTiliFadeAway