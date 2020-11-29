The Future Awards Africa #TFAA2020: Check Out the List of Winners

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on The Future Awards Africa #TFAA2020: Check Out the List of Winners

The winners of this year’s The Future Awards Africa have been released!

The unveiling was done yesterday during a first-ever TV and digital edition, where young people were celebrated for their contributions to arts and literature, politics and economy, agriculture and medicine, and more.

Check out the list of winners of the Future Awards Africa Prize below:

  1. Acting: Jide-Kene Achufusi
  2.  Arts: Kingsley Ayogu
  3. Content creation: Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo
  4. Entrepreneurship: Akomolafe Henrich Bankole
  5. Film: Dafe Oboro
  6. Leading conversations: Damilola Odufuwa
  7. Music: Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor
  8. Health and wellness: Chioma Nwosu
  9. Disruption: Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora
  10. Lawyers: Georgette Monnou
  11. Governance: Seun Fakorede
  12.  Intrapreneurship: Lehle Balde
  13. Beauty: Doyinsola Afolabi
  14. Journalism: Aisha Salaudeen
  15. Literature: Toluwalase ‘Logan February’ Akinwale
  16.  Fashion: Daniel Obasi
  17. Activism: Hassana Maina
  18. Community action: Derick Omari (Ghana)
  19. Young Person of the Year: Ogutu Okudo (Kenya)
  20. Service to Young People – Dr. Sam Adeyemi

Read the full profiles of the awardees here

Related Posts

David Beckham Ruining Cruz Beckham’s Groove is Every Dad

November 29, 2020

AY Makun and Wife, Mabel Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

November 29, 2020

Nicki Minaj Shares Heartwarming Voice Note of Her Baby Boy: Listen

November 29, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply