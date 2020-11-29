The Future Awards Africa #TFAA2020: Check Out the List of Winners

The winners of this year’s The Future Awards Africa have been released!
The unveiling was done yesterday during a first-ever TV and digital edition, where young people were celebrated for their contributions to arts and literature, politics and economy, agriculture and medicine, and more.
Check out the list of winners of the Future Awards Africa Prize below:
- Acting: Jide-Kene Achufusi
- Arts: Kingsley Ayogu
- Content creation: Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo
- Entrepreneurship: Akomolafe Henrich Bankole
- Film: Dafe Oboro
- Leading conversations: Damilola Odufuwa
- Music: Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor
- Health and wellness: Chioma Nwosu
- Disruption: Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora
- Lawyers: Georgette Monnou
- Governance: Seun Fakorede
- Intrapreneurship: Lehle Balde
- Beauty: Doyinsola Afolabi
- Journalism: Aisha Salaudeen
- Literature: Toluwalase ‘Logan February’ Akinwale
- Fashion: Daniel Obasi
- Activism: Hassana Maina
- Community action: Derick Omari (Ghana)
- Young Person of the Year: Ogutu Okudo (Kenya)
- Service to Young People – Dr. Sam Adeyemi
Read the full profiles of the awardees here