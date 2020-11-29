The Future Awards Africa #TFAA2020: Check Out the List of Winners

The winners of this year’s The Future Awards Africa have been released!

The unveiling was done yesterday during a first-ever TV and digital edition, where young people were celebrated for their contributions to arts and literature, politics and economy, agriculture and medicine, and more.

Check out the list of winners of the Future Awards Africa Prize below:

Acting: Jide-Kene Achufusi Arts: Kingsley Ayogu Content creation: Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo Entrepreneurship: Akomolafe Henrich Bankole Film: Dafe Oboro Leading conversations: Damilola Odufuwa Music: Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor Health and wellness: Chioma Nwosu Disruption: Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora Lawyers: Georgette Monnou Governance: Seun Fakorede Intrapreneurship: Lehle Balde Beauty: Doyinsola Afolabi Journalism: Aisha Salaudeen Literature: Toluwalase ‘Logan February’ Akinwale Fashion: Daniel Obasi Activism: Hassana Maina Community action: Derick Omari (Ghana) Young Person of the Year: Ogutu Okudo (Kenya) Service to Young People – Dr. Sam Adeyemi

Read the full profiles of the awardees here

