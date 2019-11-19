The Future Awards Africa Presents: THE FUTURE FESTIVAL ‘19

The Future Awards Africa presents a 1-day festival that includes conversations on technology and the future of gender.

The festival consists of The Future Women Conference and YTECH 100 Conference.

Date: 23rd of November, 2019

Venue: Vibranium Valley, 42 Local Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos

The Future Women Conference ‘19

Theme: ‘FREEDOM, FINANCIALS AND THE FUTURE OF GENDER’

Time: 10:30am

The Future Women Conference is one of the annual events leading to the awards and it will be attended by top female executives, representatives from women-led organizations, women in tech, women in politics, women advocate on gender equality etc. Conversations are geared towards achieving a robust discussion on the future of gender.

Wema Bank and The Future Project in collaboration with YNaija will be hosting and celebrating the brightest and the best in Tech

Theme: “FREEDOM, FINANCIAL AND THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY”.

Time: 2:30pm

The Future Awards Africa is a grand platform that celebrates young achievers in Africa excelling in their respective fields.

YTech will be attended by the very best in the Nigerian tech space, with conversations aimed at dissecting the future of technology.

YTECH 100 honours the best young Nigerians in the tech space, thus unleashing their potentials for more creativity to push the boundary of tech in Nigeria.

