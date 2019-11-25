The Future Awards Africa: Check Out the Full List of Winners

This 2019 edition of the much-anticipated The Future Awards Africa was held in Lagos last night.
And some of the winners include Burna Boy, Otosirieze Obi-Young, and so many others.
See the winners below:
This is the one we have all been waiting for.
The Young Person of the Year 2019 is @burnaboy#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/8QLY857uj7
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
Congratulations to the winner of #TFAA2019 Prize for Professional Service which goes to Bukky Akomolafe.#NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/cmh7kNS1TL
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
Huge congratulations to the winner of #TFAA2019 Prize for Photography which goes to Tolani Alli.#NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/z9wAHbTOFd
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
#TFAA2019 Prize for Film Making goes to Dare Olaitan.#NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/Q4myZxsiPr
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
The Future Awards Prize for Business goes to Emmanuel Ademola Ayilara.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/KdznsLiYS3
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
Congratulations to the winner of Future Awards Prize for Journalism which goes to Shola Lawal.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/dhnxJy9I5R
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
The Future Awards Prize for OAP (Audio/Visual) goes to @simidrey.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/pJXn3BLAnu
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
The Future Awards Prize for Community Action goes to Isaac Success.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/LS6hiLUDmF
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
The Future Awards Prize for Acting goes to Timini Egbuson.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/lIXXpTrVk3
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
The winner of the Future Award Prize for Fashion is Tubobereni Sandra.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/QbKw5R5mH2
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
Congratulations to the winner of the Future Award Prize for Advocacy – Hamzat Lawal.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/FNeJYZdZLR
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
The winner of the Future Award Prize for Sports is Israel Adesanya.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/sWCOsAjC2r
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
Congratulations to the winner of the Future Award Prize for Arts – Ken Nwadiogbu.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/HcX8JjV5xY
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
A huge congratulations to the winner of the Future Award Prize for Education which goes to Olaseni Cole.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/3h7uAU5zE1
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
The Future Award Prize for Public Service goes to Adetola Onayemi.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/kPcTnpTS9e
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
The Future Award Prize for Agriculture goes to Uka Eje.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/qb1UbMZLoh
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
Congratulations to the winner of the Future Award Prize for Media – Sam Ajiboye.
Presented by @Omawumi @OfficialWaje.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/A4pXX8iB9Y
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
The Future Award Prize for Literature goes to Otosirieze Obi-Young.
Presented by @AO1379 & @theonlychigul.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/wzB29S3u6M
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019
The first award of the night goes to Zang Luka Bot. It's the Future Award Prize for Technology.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/ingZFCElAg
— The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019