The Future Awards Africa: Check Out the Full List of Winners

This 2019 edition of the much-anticipated The Future Awards Africa was held in Lagos last night.

And some of the winners include Burna Boy, Otosirieze Obi-Young, and so many others.

See the winners below:

This is the one we have all been waiting for. The Young Person of the Year 2019 is @burnaboy#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/8QLY857uj7 — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

Congratulations to the winner of #TFAA2019 Prize for Professional Service which goes to Bukky Akomolafe.#NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/cmh7kNS1TL — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

Huge congratulations to the winner of #TFAA2019 Prize for Photography which goes to Tolani Alli.#NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/z9wAHbTOFd — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

The Future Awards Prize for Business goes to Emmanuel Ademola Ayilara.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/KdznsLiYS3 — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

Congratulations to the winner of Future Awards Prize for Journalism which goes to Shola Lawal.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/dhnxJy9I5R — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

The Future Awards Prize for Community Action goes to Isaac Success.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/LS6hiLUDmF — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

The Future Awards Prize for Acting goes to Timini Egbuson.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/lIXXpTrVk3 — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

The winner of the Future Award Prize for Fashion is Tubobereni Sandra.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/QbKw5R5mH2 — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

Congratulations to the winner of the Future Award Prize for Advocacy – Hamzat Lawal.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/FNeJYZdZLR — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

The winner of the Future Award Prize for Sports is Israel Adesanya.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/sWCOsAjC2r — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

Congratulations to the winner of the Future Award Prize for Arts – Ken Nwadiogbu.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/HcX8JjV5xY — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

A huge congratulations to the winner of the Future Award Prize for Education which goes to Olaseni Cole.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/3h7uAU5zE1 — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

The Future Award Prize for Public Service goes to Adetola Onayemi.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/kPcTnpTS9e — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

The Future Award Prize for Agriculture goes to Uka Eje.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/qb1UbMZLoh — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

Congratulations to the winner of the Future Award Prize for Media – Sam Ajiboye. Presented by @Omawumi @OfficialWaje.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/A4pXX8iB9Y — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019

The first award of the night goes to Zang Luka Bot. It's the Future Award Prize for Technology.#TFAA2019 #NigeriasNewTribe pic.twitter.com/ingZFCElAg — The Future Project (@TFAAfrica) November 24, 2019