The Fourth and Final Edition of Bovi’s “Man on Fire Show is Almost Here: Details

In March 2013, ace comic Bovi debuted his one-man stand-up comedy special Man on Fire, produced by Flytime Promotions. The show was a colossal success, promoting a second edition which was held in October of 2014, and a third in May of 2017.

The comedy special showcased Bovi’s unique style of observational comedy, weaving relatable stories and current affairs into satire. Beyond Nigeria, the comedian took the spirit of good cheer to other cities like Toronto, London, and New York, where his jokes were met with the same level of delight and enthusiasm.

After 6 years, Bovi is ready to put on the biggest edition of the Man on Fire special, for what we anticipate will be the biggest greatest finale of the decade. He is pulling out all the stops and promises this finale will be a show like none before.

The fourth and final edition of the Man on Fire franchise will take place on the 28th of April, 2019, at Eko Hotels and Suites.

