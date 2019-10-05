The Foundation Concert: A Highlight of Nigerian Entertainment Through Time

The first blocks of the annual Foundation Concert were laid on a nostalgic night at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was put together by Lanre Makun Events and hosted by MC Abey, with comedy delivered by Akpororo.

The event began a little after 9 pm with the halls brimming with iconic individuals (or their sires), many of whom were living legends of Nigerian Entertainment/ Creative space.

The night, as Ruggedman emphasized after his performance was about celebrating these individual icons who laid the foundations for contemporary Nigerian Music and form a renowned part of Nigerian creative history.

On a night where every moment was a highlight, there were performances/sets by Sunny Nneji, Tony Tetuila, Art Quake, Safari, Remedies, Eedris, African China, Faze, 9ice, Ruggedman, Tuface, Dj Jimmy Jat, Jazzman Olofin, Marvelous Benji, Konga, Hazardous, Lord of Ajasa, Tribute Dance, African China.

