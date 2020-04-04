“The Flash” Star, Logan Williams, Dies at the Age of 16

Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on the CW’s The Flash, is reportedly dead.

According to Canada’s Tri-City News, his mother, Marlyse Williams, said Friday she is “absolutely devastated” over his death. No cause of death was revealed.

Grant Gustin, who plays the adult Allen on the CW series, also shared news of Williams’ death Friday by posting a photo of the young actor with Jesse L. Martin during the filming of the series pilot in 2014.

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent, but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone,” Gustin wrote in the post.

Williams played a younger Allen for eight episodes of the CW series. He last appeared in the second season’s episode “The Man Who Saved Central City.” His other credits include starring in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart as Miles Montgomery and Max Johnson on Supernatural.

He was 16.