‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams’ Reportedly Died of Fentanyl Overdose

New York Post has published the cause of death of The Flash actor Logan Williams, who unexpectedly died in April at the age of 16.

Speaking with the outlet, Williams’ mom Marlyse said that her son, who played a young Barry Allen on The CW’s The Flash, died of a fentanyl overdose. She also explained that the young actor endured a three-year battle with addiction.

“His death is not going to be in vain,” Marlyse said of her son, who would have turned 17 just days after his passing. “He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”

Marlyse said she discovered her son using marijuana when he was 13, the same time the actor was juggling school and acting on the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, the ABC sci-fi series The Whispers and the longtime CW series Supernatural. She then revealed that Williams’ drug use escalated to other drugs, which led her to seek help.

To help him battle his addiction, she remortgaged their home to send him to an expensive treatment center in the U.S. and, just last summer, sent him to a British Columbia facility where he stayed for a month. He later lived in a group home.

“I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do,” Marlyse said. “I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe.”

Sadly, he died of overdose, and fans are sending her all their warmest condolence.

You can read the rest of her interview here.

