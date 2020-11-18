The First Trailer for ‘Tom & Jerry’ Live-Action/Animated Hybrid Film is Here!

Warner Bros. has dropped the first trailer for Tom & Jerry, the classic cartoon cat and mouse, which many of us grew up on.

This hybrid edition of the film sees long-time character voice actor Frank Welker pulling the double-duty as the cartoon pair with a supporting (human) cast that includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney and Pallavi Sharda.

Per THR, Tom and Jerry last appeared in a feature film in 1992’s lackluster Tom and Jerry: The Movie. Now, the hybrid will be here in 2021 and we can’t wait!

Check out the trailer below:

