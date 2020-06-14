‘The First Lady Deserves to be Respected’, Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts to News of Shooting in Aso Villa

Femi Fani-Kayode has spoken out in support of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, after getting the facts on the Aso Villa shooting incident.

The politician took to his Instagram handle to say that he was appalled.

According to Fani-Kayode, a personal assistant ordered that shots be fired into the air in an attempt to intimidate Mrs Buhari and her children.

“The First Lady deserves to be respected. She also deserves to be protected from the ruthless cabals of cruel and primitive misogynists that hold sway in the villa before something terrible happens”, he wrote.

