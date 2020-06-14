‘The First Lady Deserves to be Respected’, Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts to News of Shooting in Aso Villa

Femi Fani-Kayode has spoken out in support of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, after getting the facts on the Aso Villa shooting incident.
The politician took to his Instagram handle to say that he was appalled.
According to Fani-Kayode, a personal assistant ordered that shots be fired into the air in an attempt to intimidate Mrs Buhari and her children.
“The First Lady deserves to be respected. She also deserves to be protected from the ruthless cabals of cruel and primitive misogynists that hold sway in the villa before something terrible happens”, he wrote.
I have heard the details of what actually transpired at the Villa a couple of nights ago and I am utterly appauled. How can a Personal Assistant order his men to fire shots in the air in an attempt to intimidate and threaten Aisha Buhari and the President's children after hurling unprintable insults at them? No matter how one feels about Buhari and his Government this is unacceptable. The First Lady deserves to be respected. She also needs to be protected from the ruthless cabal of cruel and primitive misogynists that hold sway in the Villa before something terrible happens. You can't shoot guns to threaten someone's wife and still claim to love him. The insolent and heartless Personal Assistant that was responsible for this reckless affront and brutal assault ought to be grabbed by the scrotum, dragged to the front gate and thrown out of the Villa. He is a danger to the First Lady, a liability to the President and a disgrace to the nation.