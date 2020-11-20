The First Batman Comic Has Been Sold for Record $1.5 Million

THR is reporting that a copy of 1939’s ‘Detective Comics’ No. 27 has become the most expensive comic.

Per the outlet:

“The copy of the very first appearance of Batman has sold at auction for $1.5 million, becoming the most expensive comic book starring The Dark Knight ever sold. Prior to the Thursday sale, the highest price ever achieved by 1939’s Detective Comics No. 27 was $1,075,000 ten years ago, in another auction from Heritage Auctions.”

The copy of Detective No. 27 sold was unrestored, but nonetheless graded “fine/very fine 7.0” in terms of quality by Certified Guaranty Company, becoming one of only two 7.0 copies in the world; only five other unrestored comics have ever graded higher in CGC’s history, making the issue particularly noteworthy even before its record-breaking sale.

Reacting to this surprising news, Barry Sandoval, Heritage Auctions vice president said of the sale, said:

“I’m not at all surprised at the result. After all, this is one of the best copies you will ever see of one of the most important comic books ever published.”

You can read more about this history auction here.

