‘The fate of Nigeria depends solely on PDP’ – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said that the fate of Nigeria depends solely on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Wike said this at an event in Rivers State on Wednesday, December 23, insisting that the former ruling party I populated by men of character.

This comes days after the presidency issued a statement lamenting what it termed “efforts by some to portray President Muhammadu Buhari as not being in charge of the country”.

Wike said:

“PDP is a party Nigerians want. No matter all the intimidation, it will not work. We are men of character. When we say something, we stand by what we have said. The fate of this country and the hope of Nigerians solely depends on our party.”

