The end is near – Adeboye prophesies the end of the world

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (TCCG), has prophesied that the world may come to an end before the 69th convention.

Te reverred clergyman stated this on Friday during the 68th Annual Convention of the church, which held virtually because of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

He however stated that he does not know when the Lord will return but urged his members whom he often refers to as “my children” to prepare for the end.

During the program themed, ‘Wonderful’, Adeboye, who preached on the topic, ‘Seven Wonderful Things About God’, implored his church members and thousands of viewers from all over the world to turn away from sinful lifestyles because “Psalm 7:11 says God is angry with the wicked every day.”

The 78-year-old preacher said, “Don’t say I didn’t tell you, my children, I don’t know which convention will be the last one.

“The Lord may return before we have another convention. I don’t know when Jesus may return, but if any of you fails to make it to heaven, it will not be because I didn’t tell you the whole truth. God can be wonderfully angry.

“Watch your steps those of you who are playing games with the all-seeing God. God is angry with the wicked every day.

“Your life is in His hands and He can decide your last breath. But if you surrender your life to Him today, God can still save your soul and give you a brand new beginning.”

According to him, the size of God is wonderful, His love, mercy, glory, name, and anger are all wonderful.

