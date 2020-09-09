The Ellen Show is Returning This September with Ellen Degeneres as Host

No, nobody will be replacing Ellen Degeneres as host of her talk show, ‘Ellen’ as the 62-year-old has announced that’s she’s coming back.

The ace comedienne and daytime talk show host, made the announcement on Tuesday, September 8, following multiple complaints by employees about a toxic work environment and a subsequent ongoing investigation.

Ellen Degeneres stated that the season 18 of the show will kick off on September 21 with a guest appearance by Tiffany Haddish.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will return in-studio for Season 18 with a guest appearance from comedian Tiffany Haddish on September 21.”

Other celebrities slated to make an appearance include; Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen for the first week, with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler, and Orlando Bloom appearing later in September, the show said.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” she said, speaking on the scandal that has rocked the show.

Recall that allegations of racism, sexual harassment, and workplace toxicity were leveled by current and former staffers of the Television show which resulted into the firing of three of its top producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Lema, and Jonathan Norman.

Hollywood media giants, Warner Bros is still conducting an internal investigation into The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

We can’t wait to see how Ellen Degeneres will address this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

