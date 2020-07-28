The Ellen Degeneres Show is Being Investigated for Alleged Discrimination and Racism

An official investigation into the ‘Ellen Degeneres Show’ is underway following claims of alleged discrimination, mistreatment and racism in the workplace.

Variety reports that Warner Media has launched an official investigation into Ellen and her daytime show after multiple claims of a toxic work environment from different quarters.

Telepictures, the company which produces the show reportedly sent an in-house memo that it would be interviewing former and current staff members about their experiences working on the show.

Recall that back in April, news made the rounds about how poorly crew members were treated during the Corona virus lockdown with reports of reduced compensation and poor communication.

Earlier this month also, disturbing claims about racism and intimidation also made the news after 2 black female employees revelaed they were the subject of racially insensitive jokes because they wore the same hairstyle.

Claims of alleged racist behaviour by the show’s executive producer Ed Glavin along with fellow show producers, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly also came up.

“We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us,” the trio said in a statement.

“For the record, the day to day responsibility of the “Ellen” show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.”

Ellen DeGeneres is yet to publicly comment on the ongoing investigation neither has a spokespersons for Warner Bros. Television.

