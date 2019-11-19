The Day When Hip-Hop was King Once Again! #TheCoronation

In its latest contribution to Nigeria’s hip-hop renaissance, Chocolate City imprint, 100 Crowns hosted its hip-hop centred event tagged, “The Coronation” at CCX Lagos. The label has long been unwavering in its bid to establish hip-hop culture as a big player in a Nigerian music industry that is mostly enamoured with easily digestible pieces of music, and this latest move was another step in the right direction.

Under the bright neon lighting at the venue, attendees were treated to a delectable spread of food, their favourite drinks, music, and most importantly a relentless onslaught of bars – hardcore and otherwise. Acts like Blaqbonez. Meji the Rapper, Alpha and Barelyanyhook put on a show; thrilling the audience with undeniable energy, swank and memorable lines. The event also saw a number of high-profile battles from prominent names within the battle rap scene such as 5th, Dami Deasy, Boosie and Hitman.

Some of the high-profile guests in attendance at the event included SDC’s Ghost, Ckay, Maka, Hollyfield and many more.

Check below for pictures from the event: