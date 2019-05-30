The Dance Workshop & Conference 2019

The Dance Workshop is an annual dance convention created by Kafayat Shafau-Ameh ‘Kaffy’ which takes place in various locations around Africa to inspire, train and mentor dancers in the art of dance, business of dance and how to establish a profitable career within the entertainment industry.

The project fuses dance with entrepreneurship and cultural exchange to provide a well-rounded educational experience for professional dancers in Africa, as well as to establish the need for structure and discipline required to pursue a career in the performing arts and the entertainment industry.

The first edition of The Dance Workshop started in 2015 which was hosted in Lagos and Abuja. The second edition which took place in June 2017 with more veteran entertainers and international choreographers, was held in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Ghana.

This year’s conference will have a Dance fair, Dance conference, a workshop and an award night, making it the first ever Dance Business Trade Fair, creating marketing, brand visibility and sales of the creative industry and other relevant relating sectors e.g. health care, food and nutrition, fashion and lifestyle. For more information visit www.tdwcafrica.com