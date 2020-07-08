The Cutest 3-Year-Olds, Check Out Nathan and Nadia Okoye’s Birthday Shoot

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Paul and Anita Okoye are proud parents to three-year-olds.

Their twins, Nathan and Nadia , clocked three on Wednesday, July 8 and had a photo shoot to celebrate their new age.

Taking to Instagram, mum, Anita Okoye posted pictures of the adorable duo.

“My babies are 3!! 💃🏾🎉🎈🎂🎁💕 Nathan and Nadia, my miracle babies… you’ve brought sunshine and colour to our lives! 🌞 🥰. I love you so so much! Happy Birthday My Angels. ❤️😍💕”, she wrote.

 

