‘The Burial of Kojo’ Becomes Ghana’s First Golden Globe Entry

Blitz Bazawuke’s critically-acclaimed directorial debut The Burial of Kojo has been officially selected to be be considered for a Golden Globe’s “Best Foreign Language Film” nomination.

This was confirmed by the Ghanaian star who took to his Twitter to share the joyous news. “WHAAAAAAT!!!! @TheBurialOfKojo is up for a Golden Globe Nomination. First ever for Ghana. Just Wow!” he tweeted.

The list also includes Senegal’s Atlantics, and Malawi’s The Boy Who Harnessed Wind. Ninety-five films from 65 different countries are being considered for nomination in the category.

