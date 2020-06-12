The Breonna Taylor Law has Been Passed Following Black Lives Matter Protests

Tofunmi Oluwashina

The Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and United Kingdom  is yielding great dividend as the ‘Breonna Taylor law’ has been passed.

The Louisville Metro Council voted unanimously on Thursday night to bring this to fruition.

The law puts a total ban on  the ‘No-Knock’ warrant in Louisville.

Police officers are also required to have their body cams on five minutes  before and after a search.

Any officer who violates this law will be subject to disciplinary actions.

Rapper TI shared the good news on his Instagram page.

Recall that 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot eight times by police officers while sleeping in her own apartment.

The officers were carrying out a ‘No-Knock’ warrant.

