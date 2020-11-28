The Beautiful Mother-Daughter Moment Between Ufuoma McDermott and Her Mini is Swoon Worthy

You’re never to glam to switch up to mummy mode when you’re dealing with your children and Ufuoma McDermott just proved that.

The actress and mother of two shared a super sweet moment between herself and her 5-year-old daughter, Kes.

Ufuoma McDermott who was dressed up ready for an outing, insisted that her daughter wanted to be picked up and cuddled and didn’t care that she was all glammed up.

Kes even went ahead to mess with her mother’s perfectly coiffed hair a little, insisting that it wasn’t her mum’s real hair but a wig.

See the swoon-worthy video below.

