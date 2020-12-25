‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Reveal COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend Jason Tartick have revealed via Instagram that they both have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The stars of The Bachelorette shared a photo of themselves sitting next to a Christmas tree, with a caption that said:

“Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year. We have Covid. Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work. Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day. Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves. We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us.”

Bristowe added that she and Tartick are thinking of “everyone who is spending the holidays alone,” especially the healthcare workers who are away from their families. “We will be ok!!” added Bristowe.

View the Instagram post below.

