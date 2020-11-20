The Answers to Orezi’s Question; ‘Why Naija Girls Translate an Invitation to Visit into A Sexcapade’ Are Funny

Orezi has a question for the timeline and got some funny responses after he threw it open to his followers.

The singer who shared a picture of himself posing shirtless asked why an invitation to visit by a guy was usually thought to mean one to engage in sex.

Orezi got a lot of interesting answers in the comment section of his post with Dorathy from Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition noting that his shirtless picture was exactly the reason Naija girls’ line of reasoning.

See some of the responses.

