Decider has published its top 10 best music documentary of the decade.

And this list includes the 4-episode HBO documentary series The Defiant Ones, which chronicles the life, friendship and achievements of music’s odd couple; fast-talking New York producer turned executive Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre., sonic architect of West Coast hip hop.

Also included in the list is the four-episode Epix series, Punk, which broke down the history of rock’s most rebellious subgenre. and many more others.

Check out the full list here.

