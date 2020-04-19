Last night’s Instagram Live battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley got everyone talking.

The battle was organised by Swizz Beatz, and it had already been postponed from April 12 due to Babyface’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Well, last night it started with technical challenges; apparently, Riley thought he was expected to set up a home concert stage, and this caused audio playback and echoing. Swizz Beatz later commented that Riley was doing too much and that “less is more” when it comes to Instagram battles.

They troubleshooted the sound issues, and the live-stream was eventually called off one hour later, with Babyface saying “I think that it’s only right that we postpone this thing until another time when there aren’t any technical difficulties, and everybody can hear the music the way it needs to be heard.”

Watch them below:

And here’s what Toni Braxton thinks about it: