‘Thanks for everything’ – Osimhen pens heartfelt goodbye to Lille

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has penned a heartfelt goodbye to Lille as he officially completed his move Serie A club Napoli.

Napoli announced the transfer on Friday, with Osimhen penning a five-year contract in a deal reportedly worth 81 million euros.

Osimhen spent one season at Lille following his arrival from Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi last summer, and won the club’s player of the year award after banging in 18 goals and six assists.

On the completion of his move to Napoli, the gangling 21-year-old forward took to the social media to say goodbye to the French club.

“Change is constant,thank you for everything @losclive ❤️⚪️❤️⚪️God is the greatest🙏🏽we move,” he tweeted.

“The next chapter @officialsscnapoli is a very exciting one and I can’t wait to get on the pitch with the team , I want to thank the fans through the last few weeks,and I will definitely give my all on pitch for the common good of the club🙏🏽#ForzaNapoliSempre 🔵⚪️.

