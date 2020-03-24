‘Thank you for being a loving husband’ – Ihedioha’s wife celebrates him on 55th birthday

Chief Emeka Ihedioha may have taken a bad hit in the Imo governorship petition, but he remains a winner each day with his wife, Ebere.

A former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ihedioha, who lost his bid to review the Supreme Court ruling ousting him as Imo governor, turned 55 today.

To celebrate his 55th birthday, Lady Ebere took to social media to serenade her husband, gushing over how ‘loving and courageous’ he is.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, she prayed that her husband be blessed with Solomonic wisdom and God’s peace as he enters his new age.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my darling Husband @EmekaIhedioha,” she wrote.

“Thank you for being a loving husband, an excellent father, a worthy son and a courageous leader.

“My prayer for you is that your new age be crowned with the wisdom and guidance that only God can give.”

Check out her tweet below.