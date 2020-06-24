Teyana Taylor Reveals Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her Second Child

Erykah Badu is gearing up for midwife duties as Teyana Taylor has revealed she will be taking the delivery of her second child.

The singer made this known during an interview with Nick Cannon on Power 106fm.

Taylor who revealed she was pregnant with her second child earlier this month noted that her daughter, Junie’s birth was also a home birth and that has made her comfortable with wanting to birth the new baby at home.

She further stated that she feels no need to go to the hospital because certified midwife and singer, Erykah Badu, will be on hand to do the honours.

