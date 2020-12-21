Teyana Taylor Looks Forward to Playing Dionne Warwick in Potential Netflix Biopic Series

Teyana Taylor can’t wait to play Dionne Warwick in a potential Netflix series.

Recall that last week, the Warwick asked fans if they would be interested in watching a biopic series about her life and career, before going on to make it clear that she would like Teyana Taylor to play her in the potential show.

“Now I really gotta know this: if I did a series, would you guys really watch? I want you to be honest now,” Warwick said in the video she tweeted, also pitching the idea directly to Netflix.

Reacting to the news, Taylor, who is more than interested, took to Instagram to show her enthusiasm about the new promising endeavo.

: “When the LEGENDARY @therealdionnew had this moment w/ @netflix & they started jotting notes in their palm pilots…I was lookin at them likeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee” She continued, “P.S. One thing about them doors…..They open.”

Now, TMZ reports that Warwick contacted Taylor through Karen Civil, and they discussed the biopic idea, with Taylor expressing her enthusiasm about the part. In addition to starring in the series, the two also talked about producing it through Taylor’s production company, The Aunties Production.

TMZ also adds that Netflix is interested in the series idea.

We can’t wait to see how it pans out!

