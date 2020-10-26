Teyana Taylor is the Poster Girl for ‘Snapback’ in New Photos

Teyana Taylor has proven herself the undeniable queen of snapback body.

The singer and mother of two who welcomed her second child, Rue Rose on September 6, 2020, is showing off and showing out with her post-baby body.

In new pictures she shared online, Teyana Taylor was photographed in a red 2-piece number that consisted of a crop top and a bikini bottom which she accessorised with a red bucket hat and red bag.

The mum of two’s body is back to pre-baby look as she flaunted her flat stomach which actually had packs already!

The human body is a wonder and Teyena Taylor its the poster girl.

