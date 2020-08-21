Teyana Taylor is a Glorious Looking Mum-to-be

Teyana Taylor just looks absolutely great pregnant.

The singer and dancer who is expecting her second child with her basketballer husband, Iman Shumpert later this year, showed off her baby bump on the gram.

The images which were chilled and relaxed showed Teyana Taylor taking in all the glorious moments of her pregnancy as her glow is undeniable.

Shot outside with her eyes closed and looking up with the sun doing its job of showing off the radiance of her skin, the expectant mum might have let it slip that she’s expecting another daughter as she captioned the shots;

“Getting some Vitamin w/ baby girl!

