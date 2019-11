Teyana Taylor has just dropped a new sensual video, Morning.

The G.O.O.D. Music artist blessed fans with the official video featuring singer-songwriter Kehlani. Per Complex, “the visual, much like the song, goes heavy on the sensuality, as it shows the artists getting hot and heavy inside a photography darkroom before making their way to a pool. There’s also a few lingerie shots and some voyeurism elements for, you know, additional sexiness.”

Check it out below: