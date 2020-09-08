Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Welcome Second Child, Rue Rose

Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert have welcomed their second child together, a daughter christened Rue Rose.

The basketball player father of the newborn, took to his Instagram page to share a video of the latest addition to his growing family.

Iman Shumpert revealed that Rue Rose made her grand entry into the world on Sunday, September 6, few hours after the baby shower held for her musician and dancer mother.

He also stated that it was a home birth as she was delivered in the bathroom of their home like her older sister, Junie

Recall that the couple had revealed they were expecting a second child in the music video of Teyana Taylor’s song, ‘Wake up Love’, back in June.

Congratulations to them.

