Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Welcome Second Child, Rue Rose

Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert have welcomed their second child together, a daughter christened Rue Rose.
The basketball player father of the newborn, took to his Instagram page to share a video of the latest addition to his growing family.
Iman Shumpert revealed that Rue Rose made her grand entry into the world on Sunday, September 6, few hours after the baby shower held for her musician and dancer mother.
He also stated that it was a home birth as she was delivered in the bathroom of their home like her older sister, Junie
View this post on Instagram
At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! 🌹 @babyruerose
Recall that the couple had revealed they were expecting a second child in the music video of Teyana Taylor’s song, ‘Wake up Love’, back in June.
Congratulations to them.