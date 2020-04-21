Tevin Campbell Says His 1993 Song, Can We Talk, is About Stalking

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Tevin Campbell Says His 1993 Song, Can We Talk, is About Stalking

Tevin Campbell has opened up about his iconic song, Can We Talk, which was earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song nomination and also a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

The song was played yesterday during the much-anticipated Babyface vs Teddy Riley Instagram Live battle, and the singer quickly took to his Twitter to clarify that the singer is actually about stalking.

“Can We Talk” is a song about stalking but it works every time,” he said.

Check out the tweet below:

, ,

Related Posts

Rapper Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Perfect Face Beat: “Growth”

April 21, 2020

Toni Braxton Reveals Babyface Played Tevin Campbell’s ‘I’m Ready’ for Her, First

April 21, 2020

Instagram Comedian Nasty Blaq Apologsies for His Rapey Skit

April 21, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *