Tevin Campbell Says His 1993 Song, Can We Talk, is About Stalking

Tevin Campbell has opened up about his iconic song, Can We Talk, which was earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song nomination and also a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.
The song was played yesterday during the much-anticipated Babyface vs Teddy Riley Instagram Live battle, and the singer quickly took to his Twitter to clarify that the singer is actually about stalking.
“Can We Talk” is a song about stalking but it works every time,” he said.
— Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) April 21, 2020