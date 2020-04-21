Tevin Campbell Says His 1993 Song, Can We Talk, is About Stalking

Tevin Campbell has opened up about his iconic song, Can We Talk, which was earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song nomination and also a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

The song was played yesterday during the much-anticipated Babyface vs Teddy Riley Instagram Live battle, and the singer quickly took to his Twitter to clarify that the singer is actually about stalking.

“Can We Talk” is a song about stalking but it works every time,” he said.

