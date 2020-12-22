Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha Talk About Their Movie ‘Sylvie’s Love’

Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha recently had a conversation about their new movie, Sylvie’s Love, an upcoming Amazon romance feature that made its big-screen debut on Sunday night.

THR says that the “film follows star-crossed lovers Sylvie (Thompson) and Robert (Asomugha) in 1950s Harlem, after finding love one summer and being torn apart by their career aspirations, only to reconnect years later.”

And speaking at a drive-in screening at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch, Asomugha, who was also a producer on the project, said, “When we first made the film, the dream was for it to be on a big screen like this, in a theater, but the pandemic happened and plans changed. But we’re here and we’re grateful to Amazon for giving us this opportunity to show it in the way we intended it to be when we made it.”

Thompson added, “This is a film that celebrates [not only] Black love but love in general, and the ways in which it is so essential, even, and especially, in moments of struggle and strife and I think we all know that. I just want to say it’s no small feat to get out of your homes these days so thank you so much for being here,” shouting out her cast and crew and the “people that I love somewhere in those cars.”

We can’t wait to wait the movie!

