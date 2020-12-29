Terry slams Chelsea’s Christensen for not ‘getting up’ in 1-1 draw with Villa

Chelsea legend John Terry has criticised his former team-mate Andreas Christensen for his part in Aston Villa’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw on Monday evening.

The Blues had taken the lead through Olivier Giroud before Aston Villa – who have Terry as their assistant manager – equalised through Anwar El Ghazi in the second half.

There had been calls by Chelsea fans that the goal should have been disallowed for a coming together involving Christensen and Villa skipper Jack Grealish in the build-up

After the match Terry posted a video on Instagram saying that it was great to be back at Stamford Bridge and lauded ‘another great performance’ from his Aston Villa side – just 48 hours after a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Terry got a response to his post which said: “You’d have been raging at that equaliser John. The sporting side of this game has disappeared.”

The Aston Villa assistant manager provided a simple response to the comment as he said: “He (Christensen) should have got up.”

While Christensen stayed on the ground, Grealish was back on his feet and played a ball through to Matty Cash, who found El Ghazi on the back post for the equaliser.

The outcome could potentially have been different if Christensen had been back in the box as full-back Cesar Azpilicueta was dragged in-field by Grealish when Cash put the cross in, leaving El Ghazi unmarked.

Chelsea fans on social media criticised the decision to not punish Grealish but referee Mark Clattenburg said on Amazon’s coverage of the game that it was a ’50/50 challenge’ as Christensen had also caught Grealish with his leg.

