Terry G Explains Why He’s Yet to Get any Brand Endorsement in Nigeria

Terry G recently sat down with HG2 for an Instagram Live chat, during which he talked, among other things, about why he has yet to secure any endorsement deal.

“Una dull me,” said the iconic singer, referring to people who often criticise his outlook. “Anytime I hustle, dey dem take am to dey talk, say, ‘Terry G did this one, Terry G did this one’, did I kill anybody? No. But I look like the baddest guy in Nigeria.”

He continued, noting that this is why when it comes to endorsement deals, “Nobody endorse me. Nobody do anything.”

He said a lot more.

Check out the brief chat below;

