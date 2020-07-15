Terry Crews Wants the US Government to Defund Pornhub

Terry Crews has been catching a lot of flak for his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, which advocates for defunding the police, redistributing the monies to other sectors of the economy that would be beneficial to low-income earners, and for dismantling of racist systems.

But Terry Crews thinks Pornhub is the greatest harm the country faces. “Defund Pornhub,” Crews tweeted today, and tagged the nonreligious organisation, @fightthenewdrug, whose bio says is raises “awareness on the harmful effects of porn & exploitation.”

It is worthy to note that Crews used to be addicted to porn.

In 2016, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor said his addiction to pornography “really, really messed up my life.”

“Some people say, ‘Hey, man … you can’t really be addicted to pornography.’ But I’m gonna tell you something: If day turns into night and you are still watching, you probably have got a problem. And that was me,” he said in a new series of videos posted to Facebook.

He had first spoken about his addiction in 2014. And two years later, added that pron addiction “changes the way you think about people. People become objects. People become body parts; they become things to be used rather than people to be loved.”

Crews said he kept his porn habit secret from everyone, including his wife Rebecca King Crews; both have been married since 1990 and have five children.

“It affected everything. My wife was literally like, ‘I don’t know you anymore. I’m out of here.’ I had to change,” said the muscled actor, who added that he quit viewing porn six or seven years ago. “I literally had to go to rehab for it.”

Now he wants America to defund Pornhub.

