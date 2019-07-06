Terry Crews Praises Women Involved in #MeToo Movement: “You Gave Me Courage”

Terry Crews is thankful.

The actor praised the women involved in the #MeToo Movement during a discussion at the 25th Essence Festival, a 3-day event which celebrates Black Culture.

“One thing that people don’t understand about the Me Too movement is that people think that people come forward to get money, people come forward to get fame. The deal is you only get paid for silence,” said Crews, per Deadline. “It’s so important to understand that when people are telling the truth, it’s a way of setting free a whole nation of people who have been suffering.”

Recall that Crews anounced last year that he was assaulted by former William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit during an industry party back in 2016. And contrary to what many people believe, he did not stay silent after the incident.

“I did come forward right away. I went right to the agency where this man worked and told everybody,” he explained. “I didn’t go public right away. I gave them time to rectify the situation. I wanted them to get rid of this man.”

“This was pre-Me Too, if I would have gone to the police, I would have been laughed out of the precinct. This was also a time when people believed that you as a man couldn’t be sexually assaulted. It was impossible to get anyone to believe.”

“When the women of the Me Too movement came forward, I viewed that like a hole in the fence. I watched those women escape and I ran right after them. That is when I came public. With the inspiration and from the courage they showed, actually gave me the courage to come forward with my story,” the actor and television host noted.

Crews said coming forward was “probably the most important thing we’ve ever done,” adding that “It happens so often and we really blew the lid off of this thing.”