Terry Crews Fires Back After Comedian Make Jest of His Sexual Assault Experience

ukamaka

Terry Crews finally has replied comedian D.L. Hughley who decided it was a good idea to mock Terry Crews’ allegations that he had been sexually assaulted by a former WME agent named Adam Venit.

Hughley had said in August that Crews should’ve physically stopped Venit from grabbing him because “god gave you muscles so you could say ‘no’ and mean it.”

And so, in his response, Crews spoke about his disappointment with the comedian he had respected, and how so many successful black men mocked him for speaking up. However, he is thankful that he has the support of a community who understand what he endured.

See the exchange below:

