Terry Crews Fires Back After Comedian Make Jest of His Sexual Assault Experience

Terry Crews finally has replied comedian D.L. Hughley who decided it was a good idea to mock Terry Crews’ allegations that he had been sexually assaulted by a former WME agent named Adam Venit.

Hughley had said in August that Crews should’ve physically stopped Venit from grabbing him because “god gave you muscles so you could say ‘no’ and mean it.”

And so, in his response, Crews spoke about his disappointment with the comedian he had respected, and how so many successful black men mocked him for speaking up. However, he is thankful that he has the support of a community who understand what he endured.

See the exchange below:

@RealDLHughley You told the world “God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No…” Are you implying I “wanted” to be sexually assaulted? I’m listening, sir…https://t.co/v6Q4xrvfJQ — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

That’s different than slapping the shit outa him — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 27, 2019

So sir… If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior… Should I slap the shit out of you? https://t.co/GmePqluEIX — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

@RealDLHughley I have looked up to you my whole career as one of the funniest most talented people I’ve ever seen. I remember when I saw you warming up the crowd at FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR and I thought “this man is a genius.” — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

You @50cent @unclerush and @tariqnasheed have decided my sexual assault was hilarious, whereas there are a whole generation of black women and men who don’t think it’s funny. ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS but they MOCK SURVIVORS as well. When you see me, keep it moving. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019